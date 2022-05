On the eve of the Atlantic hurricane season, a new survey shows a growing number of Floridians are choosing not to leave their homes if there’s a hurricane. According to AAA, 1 out of 4 people who live in the Sunshine State would ignore evacuation warnings. At least 60% of people say they would only evacuate if a hurricane reaches a Category 3 status or stronger.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO