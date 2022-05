Amazon got its start as an online marketplace for books back in the '90s, so it only makes sense that its first major hardware product, the Kindle, was an e-book reader. The first generation Kindle, with its then-unique e-ink display, was released in 2007, with plenty more editions landing in the years that followed. If you've been holding onto your older Kindle all these years, and maybe even still use it as your trusty e-book reader (well, without 3G connectivity, at least), we've got some bad news for you, as Amazon plans to kill the ability of these devices to access its store.

