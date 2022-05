PROSSER, Wash. — Family members and loved ones are raising funds to help the lone victim of a fire that consumed an old grain mill and antique shop last week. A campaign was launched on GoFundMe supporting Abel Ruvalcaba, who they confirmed was the lone individual who was “severely hurt” in the Prosser structure fire on May 25, 2022. Ruvalcaba, an employee of the grain mill, was inside the structure at the time of the fire and suffered injuries as a result.

PROSSER, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO