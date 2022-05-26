ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sights and Sounds: Taking In the Scenery at Gaylord’s Doumas Park

By Zak Triplett
 4 days ago
After the tornado in Gaylord last week, our photojournalist Zak Triplett thought it was important to show that not everything was destroyed.

He went down to Doumas Park to see some of the beauty that’s left.

