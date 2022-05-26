ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in apartment building fall

By Sharon Wren
East Moline Police Officers responded to the Colona House Apartments, 54 41st Street in East Moline for a medical call at about 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the ground outside of the multi-story apartment building who was recently deceased. The subject suffered traumatic injuries consistent with a fall from a considerable height. A preliminary investigation does not show any signs of foul play.

The victim’s name, age and other information is being withheld at this time and will be released by the Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson at a later date. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555.

