ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Volunteers begin process of placing flags for Memorial Day

By John Kosich
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5aOw_0frcFgw800

We all appreciate the majesty of Memorial Day, the display of colors, and the sea of flags that adorn the graves at local cemeteries. But so caught up in the solemnity of the setting are we that we might not even think of the work that went into making these awe-inspiring sights happen.

That’s where the volunteers at places like Lake View Cemetery come in. On Thursday afternoon they began the process of, one by one, setting in place literally thousands of American flags on the graves of the veterans buried here.

"I think they're so critical because I don't know that we could do almost 9,000 flags within a short amount of time," said Katharine Goss, President and CEO of Lake View Cemetery.

Armed with maps of the graves of the 8,911 known veterans buried here they set out.

Folks like Ken Aguilar, "my father was a veteran," he shared.

Aguilar and his family came out on his birthday to help.

"My daughter's in from California so I said we're going to do this for my birthday and they said fine," he said.

We ran into Kim Cosgrove and Kelley from Kirtland. They are first-time volunteers in this effort. Appreciating the fact that each one of these graves carries with it its own individual tale of service to the flag that they're honored to place next to it this day.

"You know there's a lot of veterans out there but when you're walking grave by grave and seeing what wars they fought it really is, yeah it's very moving," Kim Cosgrove said.

Daniel Volpe agrees like many of the volunteers here he says being here and doing this puts into perspective the true meaning of the holiday.

"This is a great way to kick off the weekend but also to be introspective while we're out here," Volpe said.

The folks at Lake View are expecting to see a sizable number of people come through the grounds over the holiday weekend to see the work of these volunteers.

"We have a program on Monday morning starting at 10:30 and we're expecting a record number at that program," said Goss. "Because for the last two years we really haven't had a real program that's really open, last year we did an abbreviated version of it but this year we're going to have music and a 21 gun salute and a lot of other things."

"Maybe this year is most important of all with all of the stuff going on in the world," she said.

It was President Franklin Roosevelt who said years ago that those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men and women have died to win them. Through efforts like this we remember those souls especially and the families they left behind so that we can enjoy time this weekend with ours.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 30 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
FESTIVAL
theodysseyonline.com

What Memorial Day Is

Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2018 occurs on Monday, May 28. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake View Cemetery#Volunteers#Cemeteries#Memorial Day#Veteran#American
Navy Times

Can we honor deaths by suicide on Memorial Day?

In 2016, shortly after my son’s passing, I wrote that “The older you get, the faster time goes by.”. Adam was a United States Marine who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He returned home in the summer of 2014 and died by suicide on July 5, 2015.
MILITARY
BBC

Photographs of cemetery war dead on show for US Memorial Day

Visitors will see the faces of the war dead commemorated in an American cemetery during a special exhibition. "Faces of Cambridge" will take place at the Cambridge American Cemetery (CAAC) until US Memorial Day on 30 May. Photographs of personnel who lost their lives in World War Two will be...
FESTIVAL
Fox News

Memorial Day should be every day in America

For some of us, every day is Memorial Day. For all Americans, it should be. It is our responsibility as citizens to study our history, to recognize what was risked and sacrificed from the inception of this nation up through today so that we could have the freedoms, options, and opportunities we do. The ability to choose our path regardless of station, to succeed and fail based on our merits and on our decisions, to live our dreams is unique in the annals of history. Those liberties did not pre-exist. They were hard won. Honoring, respecting, and appreciating the sacrifices of generations past, and then safeguarding and preserving those freedoms for our children and grandchildren is the duty of every American.
POLITICS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy