Valdosta High School names boys basketball, wrestling head coaches

Leon County Commissioner and Fort Braden School Principal Jimbo Jackson died early Saturday due to complications from long COVID. He was 55 years old. “Today our County Commission and this entire community mourn the loss of a colleague, treasured educator, friend, and true leader,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor. “Throughout his tenure on this Commission, as he did his entire life, Jimbo tirelessly fought for this community and especially his district. Our County family shares the immense loss of such a talented person with Leon County Schools and everyone at Fort Braden School. Our hearts go out to all those who knew Jimbo so well, and especially the Jackson family during this difficult time."

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO