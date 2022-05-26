ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Valdosta High School names boys basketball, wrestling head coaches

By WTXL Digital Staff
wtxl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta High School announced Thursday its next head boys basketball and wrestling coaches. James Lee was named as the new Head Boys Basketball...

www.wtxl.com

wtxl.com

Chiles alum Caroline Jacobsen proud to be apart of ACC softball growth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee native and Duke softball senior outfielder Caroline Jacobsen had a tremendous high school career at Chiles High School. When she chose to continue her academic and athletic career with the Blue Devils little did she know the movement she was helping to create. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
#Wrestling#Valdosta High School#Boys Basketball#Highschoolsports#Sports#Wtxl#Brooks County High School
wtxl.com

Tallahassee Soccer Club falls 2-1 to Florida Roots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Soccer Club fell 2-1 to the Florida Roots Saturday night at Gene Cox Stadium. “That was the first time going into halftime with that type of a lead. And unfortunately we weren’t able to get that second goal to put that game away. The guys played a great first half. But it’s a full 90-minute game," head coach Josh Bruno told ABC 27. "Credit the Roots for coming out in the second half and making some changes.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Albany Herald

A special thank-you to Christian school's teachers

ALBANY — We have a tendency to chalk the serendipity in our lives up to happenstance, to luck, to aligning stars. Perhaps, though, we shouldn’t be so quick to discount divine intervention. It felt that way for teachers at Byne Christian School recently when the school held an...
ALBANY, GA
wfsu.org

Leon County Commissioner and Fort Braden School Principal Jimbo Jackson has died

Leon County Commissioner and Fort Braden School Principal Jimbo Jackson died early Saturday due to complications from long COVID. He was 55 years old. “Today our County Commission and this entire community mourn the loss of a colleague, treasured educator, friend, and true leader,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor. “Throughout his tenure on this Commission, as he did his entire life, Jimbo tirelessly fought for this community and especially his district. Our County family shares the immense loss of such a talented person with Leon County Schools and everyone at Fort Braden School. Our hearts go out to all those who knew Jimbo so well, and especially the Jackson family during this difficult time."
LEON COUNTY, FL
CBS 46

Woman with rare tumor gets miracle surgery from Georgia doctor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wendy Johnson kept having a numb sensation on one side of her face. Eventually it got worse; moving to her mouth and her head, so doctors in Albany got to work and determined she needed a rare surgery to remove a benign tumor outside her brain stem.
GEORGIA STATE
wtxl.com

Monday morning First to Know Forecast (05/30/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! The forecast for Memorial Day is looking very summerlike with pop-up showers and thunderstorms expected by the afternoon. It will not be a washout by any means, just keep an eye out if you'll be spending time outside! High temperatures should climb into the upper 80's to low 90's with partly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Wilcox Co. drowning under investigation

ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man’s drowning in Wilcox County is under investigation, according to officials. It happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday. It happened at the sandbar on the Ocmulgee River near Statham Shoals boat landing in Abbeville. Coroner Janice Brown said there was an accident and a...
WILCOX COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Memorial Day ceremony held in Friendly City

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Tifton gathered at Jack Stone Veterans Park On Monday to honor and remember those brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country. Memorial Day is a day of remembrance. For many, this day is emotional and solemn. Cory...
TIFTON, GA
wuft.org

‘The Candy Lady of Sugarhill’ turns 100

She raised four generations of children – and the rest of the neighborhood, too. When the doors open for Mrs. Elnora Payne on Saturday, everyone stands and cheers. Her seat on the Archer Community Center stage overlooks the four generations she raised in her 100 years of life. On her table hangs the word of which she taught them the meaning: love.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis appoints Richard Corcoran to new post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors of the State University System got a new member today. Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Richard Corcoran to be a part of the group. Corcoran was the former commissioner of the Florida Department of Education and served as Speaker of the Florida House...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

