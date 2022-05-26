ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

By Mya Abraham
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFf52_0frcFJpX00

The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy.

In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb Elementary School had been locked.

When the senator later added that “we need to act by hardening school security and hiring armed police officers to keep our kids safe,” the father of two also had words for the NRA. “Evil nonsense. The answer for the NRA and its toadies like Ted is ALWAYS that we need MORE guns. They’d rather “harden” our schools than deal with the problem. We already have the most guns in the world,” Legend wrote. “The NRA represents gun manufacturers. They need you to buy more guns. Their answer will continue to be to ratchet up the civilian arms race. So much blood is on their hands […] F**k the NRA.”

Circling back to Cruz, Legend expressed, “I can’t imagine why any Texan would want this slimy coward representing such a proud state.” Texas has over 3,100 gun-related deaths per year and Cruz, specifically, has received over $176,000 in campaign contributions from the NRA.

Salvador Ramos, the alleged shooter who just turned 18 last week, legally purchased two AR-15 military-style weapons following his birthday along with 375 rounds of ammunition. After shooting his grandmother in the face, he mentioned on Facebook that he was targeting an elementary school. The mass shooting left 19 children and two adults dead.

See Legend’s tweets below

Comments / 221

Gene Presley
4d ago

What amazes me is that it's been 23 years since Columbine and we haven't figured out how to protect our kids at school. And we call ourselves intelligent. SMDH

Reply(13)
64
Robert
4d ago

First why is John Legend relevant? Second what if that side door was secured? Did he think that may have made a difference instead of being open?

Reply(44)
54
patriot proud
4d ago

Republicans need to take the reins on this issue. The democrats are to busy putting parents on terrorist watch list that voice their concerns at school board meetings.

Reply(5)
38
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
