New Mexico State University names new police chief
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has named interim chief Andrew Bowen to lead the department permanently. He replaces Stephen Lopez who retired in December 2020.
Bowen has more than 20 years of experience with NMSU Police and also served with the campus fire department.
