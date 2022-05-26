ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

May 26: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 4 days ago
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Beverly Noerr, Executive Director for the Redlands Bowl Performing Arts. Beverly talks about the Redlands Bowl 99th season and...

KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/31/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,979 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 23, hospitalizations have increased by 13%, with 91. ICU cases increased by five, with ten current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. 1. The re-election bid of San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia. 2. The general manager of the West Valley Water District has resigned. 3....
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KVCR NEWS

5/26 KVCR Midday News: Alcohol-Rated Deaths in Riv Co Have Doubled, CA Losing Frontline Healthcare Workers, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A research study has found that the number of alcohol-related deaths in Riverside County nearly doubled between 2010 and 2020. Public health advocates say California is losing nurses, epidemiologists, lab directors, and other frontline...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

