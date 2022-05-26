ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Bays Mountain to unveil new legacy trail

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNWvt_0frcDBq900

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is planning to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new hiking and biking trail on June 3.

According to a release from Bays Mountain, the name of the new trail will be unveiled at the ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

“This has been a project more than a year in the making, so we’re excited to be revealing the name of our new trail,” said Park Manager Megan Krager.

Former Kingsport City Hall refurbished as creative business incubator

Trail construction began in the fall of 2021, the first new trail to be built in almost a decade. The new legacy trail will be one of the longest in the park, spanning 4.2 miles.

The trail will start near Chestnut Trail and run parallel to River Mountain Road which will provide easier access to the fire tower.

The trail cost around $65,000 to build according to the park which was made possible by donations from Woody Reeves, Lisa Shockley, the Bays Mountain Park Association and Visit Kingsport.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Aquatic Center kicks off summer hours

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Aquatic Center is ready for business. The water park will shift to its summer schedule Monday(May 30) and will be open every day. “We’re getting ready to open up full blast,” said Chassy Smiley, KAC assistant manager. Those summer hours are:. • Monday,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Adventures abound during Summer in the Park

KINGSPORT — Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means it’s time to kick off the Summer in the Park series at Warriors’ Path State Park. “We will once again be offering a summer full of family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery. The schedule is different each week, but always includes guided nature hikes, evening campfire talks, local wildlife demonstrations, nature games, crafts and much more,” said Park Ranger Marty Silver.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Bristol’s free Sounds of Summer concert series returns June 4

The City of Bristol says a long-standing tradition, the Sounds of Summer concert series, returns this Saturday. Sounds of Summer began as just a group of friends who gathered regularly to play downtown, and now, the event is entering its 25th anniversary season. This year’s festivities will kick off with...
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WJHL

Mount Carmel to host ‘Nerf War’ this Saturday

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Mount Carmel invites you to a “Nerf War” this weekend. Online registration is now open for the Nerf War, which will take place Saturday, June 4 at Mount Carmel City Park. The event is open to kids and adults; however, participants will be split into two groups: […]
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail#Bays Mountain#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Thousands of bikers unite in Sevierville for memorial ride

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of bikers came together in Sevierville to continue a tradition. There was no shortage of leather or metal in town Sunday for the 22nd Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride. “It’s a perfect day, the sun is out shining,” memorial ride founder and coordinator Ron Giddis said. “Going to be perfect […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Sports
wcyb.com

M 1.8 small earthquake shakes TN/NC line: USGS

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WCYB) — A magnitude 1.8 earthquake was reported in Western North Carolina near the Tennessee/North Carolina line Saturday. The shallow 2.6 mile depth quake occurred near Bakersville, North Carolina according to the USGS (United States Geological Survey). The origin of the quake was about 7.5 miles...
BAKERSVILLE, NC
Johnson City Press

Blue Plum festival to return to Johnson City this weekend

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Blue Plum Festival is set to return to Johnson City this weekend. Festival Director Caroline Abercrombie said she’s excited and a little bit overwhelmed with the festival now less than a week away, but said they’re feeling “very accomplished at this point because we’ve overcome so much.” Abercrombie also said they have an almost entirely new team behind the festival, which has led to “all new creative ideas.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jeep lovers gather in Gate City at Jeep Jamboree

GATE CITY- The first annual Gate City Jeep Jamboree brought in more than 70 jeeps to the southwestern Virginia town for the event that included contests and activities for all ages. The event, which was held on May 28, was sponsored by Gate City Frontier, a downtown non-profit and a...
GATE CITY, VA
WJHL

TWRA: 1 killed, 1 injured in South Holston Lake boating accident

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed in a boating accident Monday on South Holston Lake, according to authorities. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a deck boat and personal watercraft collided around 6 p.m. just upstream of the U.S. 421 access area. A female passenger on the personal watercraft was pronounced dead at […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

LIST: Memorial Day Weekend events & services

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Memorial Day marks a day of remembrance for U.S. soldiers who gave everything while in the line of duty. The solemn day serves as a reminder for those who lost their lives fighting for American freedom. The holiday also marks the first unofficial day of summer. In the Tri-Cities, organizers and city […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy