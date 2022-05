I was an overachiever big-time growing up. I attended a private, Christian school in Topeka, and I also signed a book contract with a major publisher in Nashville when I was just 15 years old. I also had a baby-sitting business and was involved in track, orchestra, choir and several musicals and plays. Never did I think I would be diagnosed with a mental illness, let alone schizophrenia.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO