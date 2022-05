UVALDE, Texas — Houston's own Trae the Truth is in Uvalde, Texas to provide support to the families who lost their children in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The rapper and philanthropist headed to Uvalde Thursday and met with several of the victims' families, including the families of Amerie Jo Garza, Eliahana Cruz Torres and Jackie Cazares. He also met with Democratic governor candidate Beto O'Rourke.

