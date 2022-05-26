ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Cadiz Police Chief Says Increase in Summer Traffic Equates an Added Presence

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarmer weather coupled with the start of the summer tourism season usually means an increase in calls for service for the Cadiz Police Department. Chief Duncan Wiggins says the Memorial Day weekend means an increase in...

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 0

WEHT/WTVW

Person jumped from the Natcher Bridge

MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic is flowing again on the Natcher Bridge after it was shut down overnight. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident happened near Maceo. Law enforcement officials say on May 29, at 11 p.m., DCSO Deputies saw someone on the Natcher Bridge who had allegedly been making suicidal […]
MACEO, KY
whvoradio.com

Tools Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

Tools along with several other items were taken in a burglary on Thornton Court in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Tuesday someone took a Mini Bike, a Washburn Acoustic Guitar, a Dewalt toolset, and a Kobalt wet saw from a home on Thornton Court. No arrest has...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Police Pursuit

Police have released more details about a pursuit in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a motorcycle on West 15th Street after finding the driver 37-year-old Curtis Flick Jr. of Hopkinsville had active felony warrants. Flick reportedly fled at speeds of 60 mph and disregarded stop...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Apartment Damaged In Fire

A small cooking fire damaged an apartment on Park Avenue in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Henderson says an occupant of the apartment was cooking when a grease fire started and they put the pot into the sink causing the grease to go down the drain.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Sheriff: Marijuana found growing in front yard of Lyon Co. home

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While responding to a complaint, the Lyon County sheriff said he found marijuana growing in the front yard of a home. According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint of extortion and harassment around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 27.
whvoradio.com

Law Enforcement Ask For Help In Stolen Firearms Investigation

Authorities ask for help identifying a suspect in a stolen firearm investigation in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say numerous firearms have been stolen in the area of Canton and Blue Springs. Deputies say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and they ask if you...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Illegal Drugs#Atlanta#Land Between The Lakes
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of holiday traffic delays

Motorists who regularly travel through the U.S. 62 intersection with KY 95/Main Street at Calvert City in Marshall County should be aware of the potential for traffic delays during peak traffic periods. As part of a Highway Safety Improvement Project along U.S. 62 between Calvert City and the Marshall-McCracken County...
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting. According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park. They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews respond to boat fire at Kuttawa Harbor

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a boat fire at Kuttawa Harbor on Sunday, May 29. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the scene around 11:55 a.m., along with the Kuttawa Fire Department, Lyon County EMS and Lyon County Search and Rescue. According...
LYON COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County

A high-speed pursuit that started in Hopkinsville ended at the Tennessee Welcome Center on Interstate 24 Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 42-year-old Herald Warren of Rockford, Illinois for going 20 mph over the speed limit around the Fort Campbell Boulevard exit on Pennyrile Parkway.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Old Madisonville Road Crash

A wreck on Old Madisonville Road in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver swerved to miss a vehicle exiting a driveway and ran off the road. The SUV struck a tree in the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Dossett Reflects On Sacrifice At Crofton Memorial Day Service

It is important to remember the sacrifice of those who not only died while serving our country but those who returned with scars from war. Ninth District State Representative Myron Dossett was the featured speaker for the Crofton Memorial Day Service on Monday at the North Christian County Veterans Memorial.
CROFTON, KY
KISS 106

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest woman on bicycle for drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) said they arrested a woman for drugs while riding a bicycle. Officers said they were in the area of Riverside Drive and Lodge about 12:30 a.m. on May 28 when they saw a woman riding a bicycle without the correct lights and reflectors on it. Police said they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic stop leads to meth arrest in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence Police Department says they arrested a man on Thursday after pulling him over for erratic driving and having a brake light out. They say it happened around 5 p.m. on US-41 A. According to a social media post, that driver was identified as Cody...
PROVIDENCE, KY
wnky.com

Truck overturns, spills 45,000 pounds of corn onto roadway

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – The Auburn Fire Department said a truck flipped on Cave Springs Road Friday morning. According to officials, the driver took the SRE corner too fast and flipped the vehicle. The fire department was dispatched to the scene at 8:53 a.m. The driver sustained minor injuries,...
AUBURN, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Wanted In Hopkinsville Murder In Custody

A man wanted in connection to a murder on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night has been located Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tavaris Quarles has been charged in the shooting death of 33-year-old Christopher Mumford who was found in front of a home on East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the head.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

