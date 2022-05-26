ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

State Officials Share Data on COVID-19 Infection Post-Vaccination

By Rob Sussman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI (WTAQ) — State health officials have begun sharing statistics on COVID-19 infection after vaccination and booster shots. Those numbers show that those who are vaccinations and boosted actually had a higher rate of COVID-19 infection in April than those who aren’t. DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan...

UPDATE ON SEARCH FOR PERSON MISSING IN LAKE MICHIGAN

Sheboygan Fire Department Officials have added information concerning the search for a person missing in Lake Michigan off Deland Park in Sheboygan. Battalion Chief Chase Longmiller reported in a morning release on Tuesday that the emergency call was received about 10:30 pm on Monday. Family members reported a 26-year-old male was last seen removing his clothing and running down the break wall with the intent of jumping into the water. Upon arrival Sheboygan Fire Department Rescue Swimmers along with Sheboygan Police officers began searching the area for any signns of the individual. The Sheboygan County Dive team, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, US Coast Guard Station Sheboygan and a US Coast Guard Helicopter from Air Station Waukegan assisted with the search, which was suspended shortly after 2 this morning due to lake and weather conditions. The search was resumed at about 8 am on Tuesday.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
CLASSES CANCELLED DUE TO THREAT IN FONDY TODAY

There’s no school in Fond du Lac today after a threat of “shooting up the school” was made over the weekend. Police say they received reports that several students got a message via Snapchat on Monday saying there are threats of an 11th or 12th grader with a gun who could shoot up the school on Tuesday. The district cancelled classes today as a precaution. Meanwhile, Police investigating the incident are asking anyone with information on the threat to contact School Resource Officer Matthew Chevremont at 920-970-7951, email the officer at mchevremont@fdl.wi.gov, or call your anonymous tip to the Crime Alert number: 920-322-3740.
FOND DU LAC, WI
US COAST GUARD, NWS: BE CAREFUL NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN TODAY

With many hoping for their first beach holiday this year, the National Weather Service and U.S. Coast Guard are both warning people to exercise caution. The National Weather Service has issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around Lake Michigan through the rest of the holiday – until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Sheboygan Police: Search Resumes Tuesday Morning For Individual Who Jumped Into Lake Michigan Late Monday Night

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Dive teams are expected back out along Lake Michigan this morning after reports of a 26 year old who jumped in near DeLand park last night and never resurfaced. Sheboygan Police, the County Dive Team, A Helicopter, and the Drone Team working through the night trying to locate the individual. The search was called off around 3:30 this morning, and crews are expected back out around 8am to resume the search.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FEES LIKELY TO INCREASE FOR THOSE WITH LODGING, SHORT-TERM RENTALS

It’s probably going to get more expensive to operate Air B&Bs, VRBOs, Motels and other short-term rentals in the Sheboygan area. That’s because the yearly permit fees charged to those owners is proposed to increase 500 percent, from the current $20 to $100 per year for each place of business that’s required to collect the room tax of 8% on the gross receipts from retail rooms or lodgings within the City of Sheboygan, Town of Sheboygan and Town of Wilson.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
BEACHES WILL REMAIN HAZARDOUS THROUGH TODAY

Although strong winds brought in some welcome warmer air for Memorial Day, those same winds have whipped up Lake Michigan enough for the National Weather Service to extend its Beach Hazard warnings through 7 this evening from Sheboygan County southward. To our north, those hazards will last until late tonight. Once again the beach most likely to be affected by dangerous conditions locally is General King Park Beach in Sheboygan.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Student-pilot dies days after crash

WAUWATOSA, WI (WSAU) A student-pilot has died four days after crashing near Timmerman Airport. Daniel Pereman, 18, was practicing takeoffs and landings when he crashed into a backyard across the street from the airport. He’d radioed the control tower that his Cessna 152 was having engine problems. It was...
WAUWATOSA, WI
Arenz, Ritchie, Loehr, Schmidt Take Home PDTR A-Main Hardware

(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) May 28, 2022 – With the arrival of Memorial Day signaling the unofficial start of summer, the final weekend of May typically follows suit in triggering when the racing season kicks into high gear in the state of Wisconsin. Although the temperatures again stayed on the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

