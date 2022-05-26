Tornado Warning issued for Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Clark; Darke; Greene; Miami; Montgomery; Preble AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency have issued an Air Quality Alert for Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Clark, Preble and Darke counties in the Miami Valley Region, until midnight EDT tonight. Levels of air pollution within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit miamivalleyair.org or call 937-223-6323. On Alert days, help reduce air pollution by taking the following actions: * Carpool, if possible, bike, walk or take the bus instead of driving alone. * Refuel your vehicle after 8 pm. * Do not idle your vehicle, exhaust contributes to air pollution. * Mow your lawn in the evening hours and avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment. For additional actions and information, visit miamivalleyair.org or call 937-223-6323

CLARK COUNTY, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO