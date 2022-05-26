ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Police relocate alligator from South Carolina parking garage

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina said officers teamed up with animal control and officers from other agencies to relocate an alligator found lurking in a parking garage.

The city of Charleston Police Department said animal control officers teamed worked with harbor patrol officers and personnel from Daniel Island Patrol to take on the alligator.

Photos and video from the scene show five emergency responders wrangling the large gator.

The reptile was relocated safely to a more suitable area, police said.

