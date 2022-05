Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voiced support for raising the minimum age to buy firearms on Sunday following a spate of mass shootings committed by adults younger than 21. "I think that raising the age of gun purchase to 21 is a no-brainer. If you look at the Parkland shooting, you look at Buffalo, you look at this shooting, these are people under the age of 21," Kinzinger told ABC News.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO