Richmond County deputy shot at south Augusta apartment complex

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

A Richmond County Sheriff 's deputy was shot during a traffic stop at Charlestown South Apartments off Lumpkin Road in south Augusta.

The sheriff's office released a statement at 5:20 p.m. stating the officer had been conducting a traffic stop at the apartment complex. The deputy has been transferred to  Augusta University Medical Center. His injuries are not considered life threatening, according to the release.

The alleged perpetrator was also shot and is in police custody. Her wound is also not believed to be life threatening.

The sheriff's office has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Richmond County deputy shot at south Augusta apartment complex

