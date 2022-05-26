ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Ana de Alba one more vote away from becoming first Latina on California Eastern District Court

By Juan Esparza Loera
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Fresno County Superior Court Judge Ana Isabel de Alba could be adding a new chapter to her story sometime in June after the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee advanced her nomination to a federal judgeship within two minutes on Thursday (May 26).

“The American Bar Association has rated Judge de Alba qualified. She enjoys the strong support of two of colleagues on the committee, Sens. (Dianne) Feinstein and (Alex) Padilla,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, chair of the committee.

Durbin got no response when he asked if anyone on the committee wanted to comment before taking a vote.

The vote was 12-10 for her confirmation to move forward. De Alba, who grew up in a poor farmworker family in South Dos Palos, would be the first Latina to ever serve on the Eastern District of California if she is confirmed by the Senate.

Richmond University law professor Carl Tobias believes de Alba will be easily confirmed by the full Senate “because she is well qualified, had a great hearing and has strong support from the Senators.”

“The takeaway is that de Alba is in great shape because you don’t want the senators to be criticizing you, and nobody did,” said Tobias. “And then Durbin, the chair, was very strong in saying that she should get a very strong approval vote.”

Tobias, who closely tracks federal judicial nominees, expects de Alba to get about 60 votes in the Senate.

“She should be in great shape. And all she needs now is a floor vote. So I think she will be confirmed,” he said.

De Alba’s uplifting story (she slept on the floor in a sleeping bag until she got her first bed at age 15) has helped her throughout the confirmation process, said Tobias.

“I think she’s a very impressive person,” he said. “She tells this really incredible story about her life and growing up and working in the fields; you know, sleeping on a sleeping back.”

Tobias said “it’s a great story that she tells. And, it’s true.”

“Hard work is what people admire,” he said. “I think she’ll be a great judge.”

De Alba, who was nominated for the post by President Joe Biden in January, was appointed to her Fresno County post by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018.

De Alba, who graduated from Dos Palos High School (1998), earned her undergraduate and law school degree at UC Berkeley.

She was a partner at Lang Richet & Patch (2013-18) where she focused primarily on employment, business, tort and construction litigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
City
South Dos Palos, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latina#Uc Berkeley#Politics Federal#Richmond University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
2K+
Followers
306
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy