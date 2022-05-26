Anna Powers

BOURBON – Jeanette "Jeanie" Holbrook, age 57, of Bourbon, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home in the care of her loving family. Jeanie was born in Prestonsburg, Ky., on May 30, 1964, to Dallas and Leora Baldridge Manuel. She was a lifelong resident of Bourbon. She graduated from Triton High School in 1983. She married Terry Holbrook on Feb. 18, 1995. Although they didn't have children, they loved and cared for their nieces and nephews as if they were their own children, and the nieces and nephews all love Aunt Jeanie and Uncle Terry as if they were Mom and Dad.

