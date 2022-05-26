ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Anna Powers

Times-Union Newspaper
 4 days ago

Anna Powers, age 89, of Warsaw, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. She was born on Nov. 10, 1932, to John Mullins and Bessie Hunt in Terre Haute. She married David Beryl Powers, who preceded her in death on Dec. 3,...

Geraldine 'Gerry' Manns

Geraldine "Gerry” Manns, of Claypool, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Mason’s Health Care Center in Warsaw, at the age of 89. She was born on Aug. 25, 1932, in Half Mountain, Salyersville, Ky., to Slyvania...
Charles 'Gail' Freel

NORTH WEBSTER – Charles “Gail” Freel, 74, of North Webster, passed away at 9:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born on March 27, 1948, in Huntington, to Charles and Rosemary Huston Freel. Gail grew up in...
Jeanette 'Jeanie' Holbrook

BOURBON – Jeanette "Jeanie" Holbrook, age 57, of Bourbon, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home in the care of her loving family. Jeanie was born in Prestonsburg, Ky., on May 30, 1964, to Dallas and Leora Baldridge Manuel. She was a lifelong resident of Bourbon. She graduated from Triton High School in 1983. She married Terry Holbrook on Feb. 18, 1995. Although they didn't have children, they loved and cared for their nieces and nephews as if they were their own children, and the nieces and nephews all love Aunt Jeanie and Uncle Terry as if they were Mom and Dad.
Public Occurrences 05.31.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:58 a.m. Thursday - Uraj Rai, 20, of 498 Floyd St., Akron, arrested for being a minor consuming alcohol. Bond: $450. • 3:53 p.m. Friday - Roger Lee Runyon, 49, South Bend, arrested for misdemeanor failure...
Auxiliary Benefits From Friendly Wager Between Township, Chamber

NORTH WEBSTER - A friendly wager between North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce President Emily Shipley and Tippecanoe Township Trustee Chris Francis resulted Saturday morning in a $270 donation to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #253. The North Webster Community Center hosted the VeteRUN and Walk Memorial Day 5K on...
Church Issues Apologies Amid Protest Over Scandal

Reeling from a sex scandal that came to light a week ago and gained national attention, New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw issued a new statement Sunday apologizing to the victim, the congregation and first-time visitors who witnessed the controversy unfold during a church service. The new...
North Webster Getting A Full-Time Doctor's Office This Fall

NORTH WEBSTER - The North Webster Community Center is getting a tenant this fall that will be unique to the town and much needed for many of its residents. Before awards were handed out at the NWCC VeteRUN and Walk Memorial Day 5K this morning, NWCC Executive Director Emily Worrell announced, “Our Center, as you know, has been in the process of rebuilding and restructuring. And the best part of this weekend, besides having some really cool community events, is having the opportunity to make the announcement that North Webster is getting a full-time doctor.”
Milford Emergency Meeting Today

MILFORD - The Milford Town Council will have an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Milford Town Hall meeting room. The agenda includes discussion and possible action regarding a lightning strike of equipment at the wastewater treatment plant. The meeting is open to the public.
Local High School Sports Recaps For Memorial Day Weekend

MISHAWAKA – Warsaw struggled to get anything going offensively in its IHSAA 4A Sectional 4 semifinal game against Penn, falling 3-1. The Tigers finish the season with a 15-11 record. Warsaw was only able to manage two hits in the game, one by Keegan Sherman and one by Josh...
