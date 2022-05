Everyone talks about senioritis but no one talks about junioritis. The condition known as junioritis is more severe than senioritis. This state of mind affects juniors in their third year of high school who have lost motivation to attend school and complete work on time. Junioritis is greatly associated with the accumulation of absences, tardies, and missing assignments. Second-semester senior grades won’t be considered by colleges as long as they pass the class. In contrast, juniors still have over a year and a half of high school left and two semesters that will go on their record.

