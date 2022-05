PETA has urged people to stop buying corgis, the Queen's iconic favourite breed of pup, warning of their potentially serious health issues."As the Queen's #PlatinumJubilee approaches, here's your reminder to never buy corgis" wrote the association. "They have serious health issues and purchasing them supports breeders who churn out litter after litter for profit. #AdoptDontShop #jubilee2022". According to PETA, inbreeding has led to pedigree corgis developing legs that are too short for their bodies, citing "painful spine and hip ailments" as one of the resulting health issues most corgis have to deal with. Corgis were first associated with the Queen...

