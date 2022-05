CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County contractor has been charged with stealing from clients and never completing work paid for. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Timothy Hoffman of Hoffman Custom Contracting was charged with five counts of theft by required disposition of funds and two counts of theft by deception for taking money from clients who paid for work that was never completed.

