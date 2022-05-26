Alamitos Int. club is honored

Alamitos Intermediate School’s Club Live was recognized with a Chapter Excellence Award at the Orange County Friday Night Live Partnership Chapter Recognition Event May 13 at the Orange County Department of Education. Club Live helped students lead...
Bradford is seeking to create a “safer” school environment with SB 1273 by citing the removal of school police from Los Angeles Unified School District. Bradford has no children of his own. Sen. Sydney Kamlager-Dove supported the bill despite being a step-mother. “It is one thing to be...
Despite some serious cloud cover, it didn’t rain on the annual Strawberry Festival parade on Saturday. Crowds lined the parade route along Chapman Avenue and Euclid Street for the procession that stepped off at 10 a.m. The theme this year is “Essential Workers.” The celebrity grand marshal was Kathy...
In a development that sent shock waves through the community, Nam Jack announced last Monday that she was immediately resigning from the San Marino Unified School District’s Board of Education. At the time of her resignation, she was the board’s president. “In a surprise move, San Marino Unified...
A brush fire dubbed the Bouquet Fire, broke out as a result of a car crash in the Angeles Forest near Bouquet Canyon Road, sending heavy smoke in the air and prompting a response from units in L.A. County. At around 2:10 p.m. Monday first responders received reports of a...
With summer around the corner, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Albert Carvalho spread the word about the city's summer youth programs, including camps, sports and paid internships. “Summer is a time for learning, growing, and playing -- and in Los Angeles, we're committed...
May isn’t even over, but we’ve got our eyes trained on the summer. And that means June to-dos in the city of angels. Below is the best of what we see on deck for the month to come in Los Angeles. It’s a big list, maybe the biggest list we’ve made so far this year. But that’s ok. Options are great. And great is exactly the kind of summer we hope you have. Enjoy the rundown!
In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and military members stood guard over the Mexican American All Wars Memorial in the Cinco Puntos area of East Los Angeles for 24-hours beginning Saturday morning.As they stood guard to remember the sacrifice those fallen heroes took to serve their country, demonstrators were preparing for a protest of the potential removal of their beloved landmark, which has stood in the area for 75 years. In a press release, organizers stated that the proposal to turn the area into a roundabout is a "travesty and an obvious effort to hijack and convert the area to something...
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.
A casual new dining option, Whealthy, has opened near the Los Olivos neighborhood in Irvine in the same shopping center as Fukada. Originally opened in West Hollywood in 2017, the franchise now has four locations throughout California and Georgia. Its focus is on healthy and fast stir-fried meals. When you...
Saugus, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to a commercial fire located at Piccola Osteria on the 28500 block of La Madrid Drive in the Saugus neighborhood of Santa Clarita where they found medium smoke possibly trapped inside the walls. At 10:10 p.m. Sunday,...
A 17-year-old junior at Trabuco Hills High School was seriously injured in a crash earlier this week, and now his friend and family are raising funds to help with his recovery. The crash happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Antonio Parkway at Tijeras Creek Road in Rancho Santa Margarita. A woman’s vehicle slammed into a […]
Two anti-Asian hate murals made by a local artist were vandalized, one of which had a slur painted over it."It breaks my heart to learn that during the AAPI Heritage Month the County-commissioned MariNoami Anti-Asian murals, which were installed at the National Asian Pacific America Families Against Substance Abuse office in Alhambra and the Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos last year, were vandalized — the former with a hateful slur," Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in a statement. The murals were a comic strip with several notable Asian American icons including Grace Lee Boggs, George Takei, Margaret Cho and Yuri Kochiyama, among many others. Solis said that the slur was quickly removed. "Hate will not be tolerated here," she added. "Hate will be removed when seen and replaced with education and respect for all."
Orange County high school baseball teams are among those selected to compete in the CIF Southern California Regional championships beginning Tuesday at host sites, according to CIF state officials. CIF Southern Section champions JSerra, Tesoro and Estancia earned top seeds in the regional. Higher seeded teams will be home teams...
Valencia High School might not be known for its music department, but its graduation ceremony at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium on Thursday might prove otherwise. The ceremony began with nothing out of the ordinary – taped messages from students, the procession of students to “Pomp and Circumstance,” the pledge of allegiance with color guard being provided by JROTC and a welcome address by Principal Pete M. Getz.
A fire ignited from an overturned vehicle in Bouquet Canyon in the Angeles National Forest has scorched an estimated 50 acres of grass and is now 50% contained. The fire was first reported about 2 p.m. at Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads near the Bouquet Reservoir, north of Santa Clarita, according to the LA County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service.
Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in Thousands Oaks on Saturday. Using both ground units and a water-dropping helicopter, Ventura County Fire Department crews battled the blaze, which was said to be just under an acre. VCFD detailed that the fire was slowly moving forward at a slow rate of...
