GCSC and PanCare officials partner to open a clinic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — PanCare Health and Gulf Coast State College officials are counting down the days until Tuesday.

They said they can hardly wait to open a new healthcare facility at the college’s Panama City location.

“Any way you view it, this partnership is a win-win for our college and our community,” College President Dr. John Holdnak said.

The clinic will be very convenient for Gulf Coast students and staff needing healthcare.

“We already have a good relationship with Gulf Coast with their dental program but now this will expand on that and allow their medical staff an opportunity to come work in a medical clinic, get some hands-on clinical experience, and get to see patients on a day-to-day basis and get to see what a clinic flow looks like,” Pancare Chief Operating Officer Robert Thompson said.

This partnership also gives PanCare a facility on the west side of Bay County to treat the general public.

“We’re going to be providing primary care services as well as walk-in services,” Thompson said.

They’ll also have a full-time medical provider, as well as a nurse and some front office staff to treat patients in the community.

The clinic is located in the Rosenwald Building.

It’s the same space PanCare used for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations.

“Towards last year when the testing demands kind of started winding down, Dr. Holdnak reached back out to us and said, ‘Now that we’re kind of winding that program down, what do you think about maybe opening a clinic in that site,” Thompson said.

$500,000 later, the facility has four exam rooms, a procedure room, and a basic pharmacy.

It will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every weekday starting Tuesday

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.