There are many in East Texas who love taking care of their horses. While its not the old west and are able to ride them every day, its not a surprise to see a group of riders during the weekend trotting beside a highway or a backroad. And really, you have to marvel at the power, beauty and gentleness of a horse. For a group of horse loving seniors in Montana, they decided to take advantage of an old Montana law to legally prank their principle the last day of school.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO