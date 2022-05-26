ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Jay Ellis grew up in Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Britain Top Gun Maverick Premiere From left, producer Christopher McQuarrie, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Danny Ramirez, Glen Powell, Miles Teller, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connolly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis, Lewis Pullman, Greg Tarzan Davis, director Joseph Kosinski and producer David Ellison pose for the media during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinema, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Alberto Pezzali)

TULSA, Okla. — If you are one of the thousands planning to see “Top Gun: Maverick” this weekend, be on the lookout for Jay Ellis.

Jay Ellis plays Lt. Reuben ‘Payback’ Fitch in the reboot which came out May 26, 2022. Ellis likely pulled from his own background for the role, as his father spent more than 15 years in the Air Force.

Something that brought him to Tulsa. Popular movie site, IMDb, shows Ellis spent the majority of his childhood traveling with his military family. In an interview, Ellis said he went to Metro Christian Academy for two years and Booker T. Washington for two years.

Tulsa’s Circle Cinema, near Admiral and Lewis, plans to not only show the movie but starting May 30, all showings will include a recorded Q&A with Ellis.

Circle Cinema posts that Ellis will talk about his time in Tulsa and experience making the film. The Q&A will begin 15 minutes before listed showtimes.

You can reserve your tickets here.

