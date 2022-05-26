ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boscobel, WI

Former Boscobel man charged with escaping Rock Valley Community Programs

wclo.com
 4 days ago

A 42-year-old former Boscobel man is charged in federal court with escaping...

www.wclo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

1 in custody after shooting in Wood County

Town of Richfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating a morning shooting that led to the arrest of a male suspect. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 7:16 a.m. Monday morning to the Marshfield Medical Center and found a man with a gunshot wound. A press release says an investigation led to an address on Half Mile Drive.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested for allegedly firing gun into occupied home after crashing stolen car in Sauk Co.

IRONTON, Wis. — Sauk County law enforcement arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly firing a gun into a home shortly after he crashed a stolen car nearby. Law enforcement officers were first contacted shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday for a report of a single-vehicle crash on La Rue Road north of Frank Road. Authorities said the caller was a homeowner who lived in the area and saw the vehicle go into a ditch.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Reckless driver accused of passing officer at 75 miles per hour on city street ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison said they have identified a driver who allegedly passed an officer going more than double the speed limit on the city’s west side and refused to stop when the officer tried to pull them over. The city’s police department said an officer was monitoring traffic near Mineral Point Road and Racine Road around 7:30...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
Boscobel, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
City
Boscobel, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WIFR

Woman fears for her life during Rockford Casino shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Erin Murphy says in the four months she has worked at Burger King near Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, she has never seen anything like she did Saturday night. “All the sudden I heard, like, six gun shots go off and they were loud....
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Fatal lawn mower accident in Town of Mifflin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported a person died Sunday in a lawn mower accident. Around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning the Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with locating an individual who had not returned home. William Spurley, 70, of Montfort was found in...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The U S Marshals Service
WSPY NEWS

Rockford man accused of dragging pregnant woman out of vehicle

A Rockford man is accused of dragging a pregnant woman out of vehicle on Saturday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Police say 22-year-old Seth Brumfield, of Rockford, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, who is pregnant with Brumfield's child, in the 100 block of Greenwood Acres in DeKalb while in a vehicle. Police allege that Brumfield dragged the woman over the center console, out the driver's side door, and into a yard.
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Janesville Fire Department recruits do hands-on training

At 13 North Parker Drive, new recruits of the Janesville Fire Department will do hands-on training, working with standpipes in multi-level buildings. JFD Deputy Chief John McManus says they’re currently orienting six fire fighters to the fire service, having them do different hands-on training to become acquainted with the fire service beyond their initial education. McManus says one of the skills is learning how to work with standpipes in multi-level buildings. He says a standpipe system is the means for getting water to upper levels of a building, it’s a high-risk, low-frequency event, and the recruits must have a lot of repetition to get the technique under control, and be able to execute it on a moment’s notice for their career. McManus says it’ll be June 1 from midmorning well into the afternoon.
JANESVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Omro man with felony arrest warrants found hiding in Wolf River

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Officers found a man with felony warrants out for his arrest hiding in a river Sunday. Menominee Tribal Police said the incident began May 27 when they helped the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office with a possible domestic violence case at the War Bonnet Bar and Grill in Keshena. Before officers arrived, a 46-year-old man from Omro with active felony warrants for his arrest fled the scene. A deputy located his camper on State Highway 55 but did not find the suspect.
nbc15.com

Crews battle house fire in Brodhead

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - A house went up in flames on Sunday evening in Brodhead, according to authorities. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at a home on West Dorner Road in Brodhead. Authorities say overnight the fire rekindled creating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Teenage Student Pilot Killed in Wisconsin Training Flight

Wauwatosa, WI (KROC-AM News ) - A teenage student pilot has died from injuries he suffered last Thursday in a plane crash near Milwaukee Wisconsin. The Wauwatosa Police Department identified the victim as 18-year-old Daniel Perelman of Brookfield, Wisconsin. A news release says he was practicing landings and takeoffs in a single-engine plane at an airport located in the Western Milwaukee suburb when the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home near the airfield.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Firefighters rescue dog from residential fire in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — Firefighters in Rock County rescued a dog from a residential fire in Beloit Sunday morning. Crews with the Beloit Fire Department were called to the 1200 block of LaSalle Street shortly after 10 a.m. When they arrived and made it inside, firefighters found heavy black smoke throughout the house. Authorities said the thick smoke delayed firefighters’ efforts to find the fire, but once they did, the flames were quickly extinguished.
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Power Outages in Winnebago County

RS source Tim sent us this photo of a tree down on the East side. COMED crews are working hard tonight. The high winds have caused several power outages throughout the day. According to Comed, there are 4 different power outages in Winnebago County. Greendale and Ashbrook. (Equipment issue, 67...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fire at liquor store, apartment; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Fire crews were called to the scene of a rubbish fire near 35th and Silver Spring shortly before 5 a.m. The fire spread to the liquor store with apartments above at that location and became fully engulfed. They first had reports of one trapped person who turned out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

NOW: Incident on WIS 441 in Menasha closes all lanes

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 441 for traffic heading south at the on-ramp from Midway Road has closed down all lanes due to an incident. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and will take around two hours to clear. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s...
MENASHA, WI
wiproud.com

Monroe Co. officials recover body from La Crosse River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Authorities recovered a body Friday afternoon from the La Crosse River in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call just after 12:30 from a canoer, saying a possible body was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing, in the Township of Sparta.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Small Talks Campaign comes to Rock County

With high school graduation parties around the corner, parents and adults are encouraged to talk to teens about underage drinking. Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change Director Jane Golberg says they’re hoping the Small Talks campaign opens conversation between parents and teens. Golberg says Wisconsin has a huge alcohol culture, so sometimes these conversations could be easy to have, because alcohol seems to be everywhere. Rock County Prevention Network is made of substance abuse prevention coalitions throughout the county and teams up with JM4C. According to a news release, the campaign starts June 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy