Former Boscobel man charged with escaping Rock Valley Community Programs

At 13 North Parker Drive, new recruits of the Janesville Fire Department will do hands-on training, working with standpipes in multi-level buildings. JFD Deputy Chief John McManus says they’re currently orienting six fire fighters to the fire service, having them do different hands-on training to become acquainted with the fire service beyond their initial education. McManus says one of the skills is learning how to work with standpipes in multi-level buildings. He says a standpipe system is the means for getting water to upper levels of a building, it’s a high-risk, low-frequency event, and the recruits must have a lot of repetition to get the technique under control, and be able to execute it on a moment’s notice for their career. McManus says it’ll be June 1 from midmorning well into the afternoon.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO