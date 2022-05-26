ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau, NY

Nassau home damaged in fire

By Harrison Grubb, Courtney Ward
 4 days ago

NASSAU, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Several crews responded to a fire in Nassau Thursday afternoon. The fire took place on Taborton Road.

The fire began around 3:30 p.m. The home sustained significant damage, and officials said the home is a total loss.

There’s no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

