Nassau home damaged in fire
NASSAU, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Several crews responded to a fire in Nassau Thursday afternoon. The fire took place on Taborton Road.
The fire began around 3:30 p.m. The home sustained significant damage, and officials said the home is a total loss.
The fire began around 3:30 p.m. The home sustained significant damage, and officials said the home is a total loss.

There's no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.
