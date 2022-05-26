ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Crews tackle litter statewide, including on Central Coast

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DthoM_0frc3e3n00

Thursday is Litter Cleanup Day for Caltrans workers and volunteers, who picked up trash along highways across California.

Cleanup efforts focused on Hwy 101 on the Central Coast, with Caltrans District 5 crews picking up along the highway in Greenfield, Templeton and Carpinteria.

The cleanup day is part of the $1.1 billion Clean California initiative put forward by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The effort spans multiple years and is led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways litter-free and and beautify public spaces.

Since the project launched in July 2021, Caltrans says they have removed more than 630,000 cubic yards of litter from state highways, or enough to fill 193 Olympic-size swimming pools.

"Litter on our roadways pollutes waterways, threatens wildlife and increases the risk of fire," Steven Keck, Caltrans Acting Director, said in a release. "Californians can be part of the solution by disposing of garbage responsibly, securing cargo properly and volunteering to collect litter through the Adopt-A-Highway program."

A recently announced Clean California incentive program offers up to $250 per month to Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who pick up litter along state highways.

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Crews battle house fire in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Navajo Drive in Salinas. It was one of several fires reported on Memorial Day in Monterey County. Salinas firefighters say power lines were reported to be down in the area. No one was injured.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Greenfield, CA
Templeton, CA
Society
Templeton, CA
Government
Carpinteria, CA
Society
Carpinteria, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Greenfield, CA
Government
City
Carpinteria, CA
City
Templeton, CA
SFGate

California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KION News Channel 5/46

“Monterey County Pops!” concert returns after two years

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The "Monterey County Pops!" concert returned on Memorial Day for the first time since the pandemic. People were excited, and a huge turnout was evidence of that. Many people gathered at the Monterey City Hall lawn to enjoy music on lawn chairs, and some even had a picnic. This year's theme was The post “Monterey County Pops!” concert returns after two years appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

As tourists head to the beach, LARPers flock to King City for annual event

KING CITY, Calif. — In South Monterey County, people from all around the state made their way to King City this Memorial Day weekend for their first LARP event in two years. “People all the way up from up above Sacramento to down below San Diego. So from all over California,” said Paul Wilkins, event organizer.
KING CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#Volunteers#Litter#Swimming Pools#Caltrans#Californians#Clean California
KSBW.com

Concerns rise over visitors getting too close to sea lions in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Concerns were raised about the safety of local wildlife, after some people were seen getting close to sea lions in Monterey to take pictures. Marge Brigadier, a Monterey local, has been photographing and volunteering under the Monterey Bay National Sanctuary for about 10 years — over the weekend she captured video of people getting extremely close to sea lions, calling it some of the worst harassment with sea lions she’s seen.
MONTEREY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
KSBW.com

3.2 earthquake shakes south Monterey County

SAN LUCAS, Calif. — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook south Monterey County, Friday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 5:42 p.m. 13 miles east-northeast of San Lucas. San Lucas is a census-designated zone with a population of 269 people. The quake was registered...
calcoastnews.com

Paulding consultant trolls Compton over organizing campaign

A Jimmy Paulding campaign consultant aggressively trolled San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Lynn Compton’s campaign after Compton organized a GoFundMe page for a Nipomo family who lost their teenage daughter in a fire, motivating other trolls to attack the grieving parents. The consultant is now claiming foul, after Compton blocked her on Facebook.
NIPOMO, CA
benitolink.com

Highway 25/156 roundabout construction to begin May 31

Caltrans District 5 announced construction of a roundabout at the intersection of highways 25 and 156 will begin May 31. The release said this initial phase of construction will result in lane closures on the approach to the intersection of highways 25 and 156 from westbound Highway 156 and southbound Highway 25.
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy