CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at the William O. Beach Civic Hall. Close to 300 people were in attendance for the event, which was the first in-person ceremony in three years because of concerns over COVID-19. A major part of the ceremony was the laying of wreaths honoring fallen military personnel. The first wreath was presented by the guest speaker for the event, retired Army Brig. Gen. Scott Brower, along with Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and Montgomery County Commissioner Walker Woodruff.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO