STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — A Stevens Point man involved in a deadly home invasion has announced he wants to withdraw his pleas. Benjamin Smith was in a Portage County courtroom last week where his attorney announced that he learned of Smith’s intention on May 24th, just one day before a scheduled sentencing hearing. Court records show that Judge Patrica Baker and others were caught off guard by the sudden switch, and no action in the case was taken on May 25th.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO