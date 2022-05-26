ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe weather threat cancels Friday Cheers with Matthew E. White, Benét and The Last Real Circus

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday Cheers with Matthew E. White, Benét, and The Last Real Circus has been postponed because of the threat of severe storms.

"We are working to reschedule the local bands to play later in the summer and will keep you informed as to the new date," Venture Richmond Marketing and Communications Manager Erika Gay wrote.

Officials said the decision was made for the safety of attendees, artists and staff.

The storm threat will happen as a cold front brings some showers and storms to the area Friday afternoon. Some storms may be severe, with strong winds and hail as the main threats. Isolated rotating storms are possible, but the chance is fairly low. Any storm that develops will produce heavy rainfall.

Ticket holders will automatically be refunded by Tickets-to-Buy for the face value within 14 business days, officials said.

"Thank you for understanding this difficult decision," Gay wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

