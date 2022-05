Jerry Bruckheimer has debunked a popular and enduring fan theory about Sean Connery's 1996 film, The Rock. During a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, the Top Gun: Maverick producer was asked by a fan if there had ever been in any thought in the making of The Rock that Connery's character was really a disgraced and disavowed version of James Bond and while the idea has been one that fans have enjoyed and speculated about for years, according to Bruckheimer it was something that never even was considered.

