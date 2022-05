Unfortunately, the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals will not go out with a "BANG!". Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post , Mike Breen will not be on the call for the decider between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. The New York Knicks broadcaster has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by Mark Jones for Sunday night's semifinal closer in South Beach (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Despite his positive test, Breen is said to be "feeling fine", and "the hope is for him" to return to the mike for the NBA Finals' tip-off on Thursday night in San Francisco, where Sunday's winner will play the Golden State Warriors.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO