Too many accidents, including one fatality last fall, and numerous near-misses are prompting the city to put restrictions in place for trucks using Traverse Ridge Road. Several summer road projects will soon start around the city as will work by Google Fiber. Brake maintenance is strongly suggested for anyone who frequently drives down from SunCrest where speed limit enforcement is focused on, and drivers are asked to slow down and practice patience.

DRAPER, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO