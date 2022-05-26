Relay for Life of South King County will be Saturday, June 4 in Kent

Relay for Life of South King County will be Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Morrill Meadows Park in Kent.

This is a fundraiser event to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, and will start at Noon.

Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more then 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. We strive to make this event as safe as possible and will follow local COVID related guidelines.

At Relay For Life you’ll find community members taking turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags. You’ll have the opportunity to cheer for local survivors (or participate as a survivor) in our first lap of the day. Caregivers of cancer patients (currently or previously diagnosed) will then be invited to join the Survivors. Local entertainers will keep you energized. As it gets dark, we will light the luminaria bags surrounding the track in a memorable luminaria ceremony. There will be opportunities to fundraise & fight back!

This year’s theme is “Music In The Park”:

We are banding together in the fight against cancer – in person!

Join us as we celebrate our survivors and caregivers and remember those we have lost.

This musical experience is a family and pet friendly event being held in Morrill Meadows Park in Kent on Saturday, June 4.

SURVIVOR & CAREGIVER CELEBRATION

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

FOOD FOR PURCHASE

Guest speakers & more!

Register today:

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RFLSouthKingCounty

This will be an in-person family & pet friendly experience!