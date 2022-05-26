ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha man sentenced for producing child porn

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday that a 33-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 15 years for child pornography charges. Phillip Gonzales of Omaha was sentenced on Wednesday to 180 months' imprisonment by...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County Sheriff reports drug offenses

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 23-year-old Isaiah Nunn for suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver on May 27. The Omaha man is also suspected of reckless driving and child abuse. A Facebook post says about a half pound of marijuana was found.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man's arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw after he caused a disturbance near a local school. Omaha police said the man was about a quarter of a mile west of the Omaha Veterans Administration Center with the chainsaw Friday morning in what they called an attempt to “make money.”
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police say bicyclist in custody after vehicles broken into

NEBRASKA CITY – Police report an arrest linked to vehicles being broken into at Nebraska City. A Nebraska City Police Department press release says several vehicles were broken into in the area of Second Corso and 16th Street. Police are asking residents to contact them, if they find items...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two killed, 20 injured in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. - Two people were killed and 20 more were injured in a late-night crash that shut down a chunk of O Street in Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police, O Street was closed between 48th and 56th Streets, with traffic re-opening at approximately 5 a.m., over six hours hours after the crash.
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Police investigate illegal dumping

FALLS CITY - Falls City police are asking for the public’s help regarding illegal dumping. A Facebook post Sunday says trash was dumped at the Falls City Tree Dump. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. https://www.facebook.com/fallscitypolice/
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters battle massive blaze in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have advised people to seek shelter as firefighters battle a blaze near S. 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue Monday night. Responders were called to Nox Crete, a company that makes concrete chemical sealant, at approximately 7:00 p.m. CT. Witnesses reported seeing smoke from the fire from...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LFR responds to fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 1503 Superior Street on Sunday. The incident started at around 3:36 p.m. Traffic in the area is currently being rerouted. This is an ongoing incident.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle destroyed, no one seriously injured in Stanton County crash

STANTON, Neb. -- Four people were treated at the scene of a Stanton County crash early Monday, but no one was seriously injured. Just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident on Ridge Road about two miles north of Stanton.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
#Child Prostitution#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in north Omaha cutting Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A person is in the hospital after being injured in a cutting Sunday morning in north Omaha. The call came in at 4:00 a.m. Sunday for the incident at North 33rd and Summit Street. Douglas County Dispatch said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car crashes into south Lincoln café

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A car crashed into Braeda Fresh Express Café near S. 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Saturday. According to Lincoln Police, the driver of the vehicle accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, crashing into the café at around 11:54 a.m. Nobody was hurt due to the incident. LPD estimates the current amount of damage to be around $8,000 to $10,000.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Elsie (Petrasek) Steinauer, 107, of Seward, (formerly of Steinauer)

Elsie Mae Steinauer, the only child of Arnold and Mary Anna (Kovanda) Petrasek was born in Table Rock, Nebraska on June 24, 1914 and died at the Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center in Seward, Nebraska on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, one month shy of her 108th birthday. She graduated from Table Rock High School in 1932 and attended UNL and Peru State Teacher's College. Elsie taught school, was a census taker and as a CPA did income tax work.
SEWARD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sharon Elnora Bissegger

Sharon Elnora Bissegger, 83 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday May 29, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on March 17, 1939 in Falls City to Gerald and Natalie (Bauers) Cowperthwait. After Sharon graduated from Verdon High School, she met the love of her life, Ronald Bissegger and they had 5 children. She had a passion for taking care of people. Sharon ran an in-home daycare for 25 years and took care of her elderly parents and mother in-law. She always found time to care for her grandchildren during the day. Sharon loved spending time with family and fixing food for anyone who could stop by for lunch. She also enjoyed going to auctions and casinos with friends. Sharon was an active member of the American Legion Post 27 Auxiliary.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Glaura M. Falk

Glaura M. Falk, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Omaha to George and Mildred (Madsen) Harry. Glaura graduated from Cairo High School early in 1944 to move to Portland, Oregon to run a switchboard during war time. She moved back to Grand Island where she went to business college. Glaura then attended Evangelical Free Church School in Chicago, Illinois where she met Rev. Arlyn “Dale” Falk. They moved back to Nebraska and were married on August 9, 1949 in Grand Island. While Dale was serving churches, they lived in Ponca, Peru, Bridgeport and Council Bluffs, Iowa before settling in Omaha and Beatrice. While living in Peru, Glaura earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Peru State College. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and while living in Bridgeport, tutored children and taught 2nd grade in the Bridgeport Public Schools from 1966 to 1973. Glaura received a lifetime teaching certificate while substitute teaching for Council Bluffs Public Schools in Iowa. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a tutor in the literacy program in Omaha and taught Sunday school from 1949 to 2004. Glaura loved teaching children and enjoyed reading and walking.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in shooting, walks into hospital

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police are investigating a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. OPD said that around 12:50 a.m., a 19-year-old male victim walked into Methodist Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his arm and shoulder. Authorities said that the 19-year-old told them he was at Memorial Park,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Butterfly Bakery holds fundraiser for Texas school after shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Uvalade, Texas is more than 800 miles away from Lincoln. While the small community mourns the loss of the massacre that happened earlier this week, killing 21 people including 19 children, an area bakery is trying to help ease the burden of those suffering. Butterfly Bakery...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Yard sale supports Norfolk woman's dying father

NORFOLK -- One family is raising money in Norfolk before a father dies. On Saturday, May 28, from noon until 4 p.m., Kim Throener hosted a yard sale at 205 Beverly Road in Norfolk. The proceeds help her father, who has terminal cancer. "We did have an estranged relationship for...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Saturday night Valley crash leaves three injured

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people are seriously injured following a wreck in Valley late Saturday night. Douglas County dispatch tell 6 News the call came in at 11:40 p.m. for a crash at 288th and Ida. One person was life-flighted from the scene and two others were taken to...
VALLEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jim Folkes, 80, Hamburg

James W. Folkes, 80, of Hamburg, Iowa passed away on May 27, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born August 20, 1941 in Hamburg to Vernon and Marjorie (Omer) Folkes. Jim went to school through 8th grade at Valley Farm country school and graduated from Hamburg High School with the class of 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Hein, on April 28, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children, Diane and Jeffrey.
HAMBURG, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Fire Department responds to Friday evening house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire responded to a house fire Friday evening that resulted in more than $40,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire near 78th and Pacific Street at 7:01 p.m. Friday. Crews saw heavy smoke when arriving on...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha street closes after high voltage power lines snap

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha street is temporarily closed Sunday after high voltage power lines snapped. According to the Omaha Police Department, L Street is closed from 108th to 120th Streets for an undetermined amount of time. The closure is due to the snapping of high voltage power lines...
OMAHA, NE

Community Policy