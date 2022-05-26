ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

News 3 investigates gun laws in Virginia after Texas school shooting leaves 21 dead

By Margaret Kavanagh
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0Vdx_0frc1AqX00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The sorrow and horror continue throughout the country after an 18-year-old gunned down 19 students and two adults inside a Texas elementary school.

Shootings like the recent one in Texas invoke outrage, anger, and discussions about gun laws. Thursday, News 3 went in search of different opinions on what gun laws should look like in our country.

Sixth-grader Shelby Nelson said knows the fear after there was a shooting at her elementary school in Portsmouth.

Police said a gun accidentally went off in 2018.

Shelby told us she was horrified by the shooting in Texas.

“I think it’s really sad and upsetting, and I don’t think 18-year-olds should be able to buy guns,” Shelby said.

“We do have an obvious problem with gun violence, gun laws, gun safety in our country,” said former Navy Seal Don Mann, who was also a weapons instructor for 20 years.

He said he wants tougher laws in place for assault weapons.

“The system has to be tightened up so that just not everybody can go buy one of these, because they're a lot more dangerous than a shotgun or a single-shot weapon or a semi-automatic pistol. They can fire so many more rounds so much quicker,” Mann said.

But not everyone agrees.

“It doesn’t matter about the weapon. It’s not the gun that kills people. It is the crazy people who do it,” said David Dinger.

Dinger said he would like to see better parenting and more security at schools.

“The schools are a soft target and these people know that,” Dinger said.

News 3 met up with the owner of Bob’s Gun Shop, Steve Dowdy, to get his opinion. He, too, thinks that school security and safety should be the top priority across the country.

“Gun dealers get vilified like we choose profit over safety. I’ve got kids in public school. We want them to be safe and we try extremely hard to make sure that guns don’t get sold to people that can’t have them,” Dowdy said.

He said the term 'assault weapon' has a negative connotation, and says these kinds of guns are also called modern sporting rifles.

At his store, he will not sell assault-style guns to people under the age of 21 years old unless they are active duty. He said legally, gun shop owners are allowed to sell them to people 18 years old and up, but he chooses not to.

Dowdy said he believes that many people who make the laws about guns don’t really understand how they work.

Mann said politicians on both sides of the aisle need to work better together.

“Our system is broken, and as a result, we're getting kids having to be taken out of fourth-grade classrooms in body bags,” Mann said.

Other people we spoke to said they don’t think that assault-style rifles belong in households at all.

Some think the background tests should be better. Others suggested that anyone who buys a gun should undergo a mental health examination.

Comments / 16

Patrick Coulter
4d ago

as a former Mari e and current Law enforcement officer, I my Humble opinion is that first off a lot of folks both politicians and everyday people either do not understand the second amendment or interpit it differently. I believe that there is nothing wrong with requiring someone who has a desire to buy and or posses a larger capacity firearm whether it's a handgun or a rifle to pass a certified class on the use care and proper storage of these firearms. I also support a background investigation with a waiting period until such investigation is cometed and once completed past the instruction mentioned previously before the firearm leaves the dealer. we in the military and law enforcement have demonstrated proficiency and knowledge of the laws and liabilities of firearms use, why shouldn't everyday citizens be required to do the same.

Reply(4)
4
Guest
4d ago

I have a conceal carry permit , I went through a multi-agency investigation but I still have to go through a background check when I buy a gun . I have no problem with that . What is the big deal with a background check ? Unless you are a criminal

Reply(2)
3
Dan Lewandowski
4d ago

I agree 💯 that gun laws are the problem, it's not that we don't have enough, it's that democrats don't want to enforce them, is it a crime to sell any person a firearm without a federal background check yes, yes it a crime, is it a crime to use a firearm in the commission of a crime, why yes it is, is it a crime to kill someone with a firearm omg actually yes again (I will caveat unless you or others are in danger of getting killed or great bodily harm) , so in short it's not the laws that are the problem it's the democrat prosecutors, it's not the guns that are the problem it's the prosecutors

Reply
2
Related
Virginia Mercury

Invasive fire ants continue their march across Virginia

As a young boy in Connecticut, Alvin Cajigas played with harmless ants. When he was 11 and living in Puerto Rico, he came across a mound of dirt a few inches tall. He knocked the top off with a finger. “Hundreds of ants, or thousands of ants, came swarming out,” recalled Cajigas, now in his […] The post Invasive fire ants continue their march across Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Dead in Light Aircraft Crash in Central Texas: Officials

Authorities say two people died when a light aircraft crashed in Central Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were aboard the Airborne Windsports Edge 912 weight-shift control aircraft when it crashed Sunday morning in Granite Shoals, about 60 miles northwest of Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Gun Violence#Gun Laws In Virginia#Violent Crime#News 3#Navy
WAVY News 10

Tax cuts to marijuana: What’s in Virginia’s budget deal?

After months of closed-door negotiations, lawmakers have released a budget deal that includes significant tax cuts, pay raises for state employees and new investments in education. It also addresses marijuana policy and lays out a plan for the possible approval of another casino in Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13newsnow.com

VOTER GUIDE | Virginia voters head to the polls June 21

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginians will head to the polls June 21, ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, to elect their party’s nominees for U.S. congressional seats, as well as the Manassas City Council. Democrats are holding one primary for the 8th congressional district, as well as for the Manassas City Council. Republicans are having a primary for congressional districts 2, 3, 6 and 7.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Memorial Day in honor of all military members who have died while serving the U.S. Youngkin has ordered that U.S. flags, Virginia flags and POW/MIA flags be flown at half-staff in all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in honor and memory of Memorial Day.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy