ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NC Senate Democrats submit their ‘homegrown’ take on ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHska_0frc0sCw00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Senate Democrats who perhaps didn’t like the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that Republicans announced on Tuesday are out with their own version.

Filed Thursday by state Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro), Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) and Sen. Toby Fitch Jr. (D-Halifax), S860 in a concise list of 10 rights addresses what the authors said they feel are those items requested by parents in North Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hl4e_0frc0sCw00
State Sen. Michael Garrett

“Everyone agrees, parents should be involved in the education of our children,” Garrett said in a statement he provided in response to questions from WGHP. “Our bill, S860, outlines, after thoughtful conversations with parents, North Carolina’s homegrown Parents’ Bill of Rights.

“Unlike the other proposal in the Senate, our proposal isn’t imported from another state and forced on our parents and students. Unfortunately, the other proposal circulated by Senate Republican Leadership is HB2, classroom edition. North Carolinians know too well the cost of state sanctioned bigotry.”

The GOP bill, which its sponsor, Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) said emerged from what parents observed during COVID-19, addresses numerous topics, many already available to parents. But the element that gets much attention is the prohibition in kindergarten through third grade of curriculum and instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, which is being compared to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill enacted in Florida.

The Democrats’ bill enumerates these rights for a parent:

  • To access and review all education records, as authorized by the federal 13 Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act relating to his or her child.
  • To make health care decisions for his or her child, unless otherwise provided by law, including Article 1A of Chapter 90 of the General Statutes.
  • To have access to transparent data about school and district academic performance data.
  • To have access to information, data, and statistics as to the successes, shortcomings, or failures of each school his or her child is allowed to attend.
  • To know the nutrition facts of his or her child’s meals.
  • For his or her child to have a fully resourced classroom with the tools and technology to deliver curriculum requirements as required by the North Carolina Constitution.
  • To receive timely notification of information related to his or her child’s health, well-being, and education.
  • To know of threats to his or her child’s safety, whether to the child individually or to the school or local school administrative unit as a whole.
  • To have his or her child diagnosed and served by the education system for any learning disabilities that may affect the child’s educational outcomes.
  • To be able to sit in his or her child’s class, so long as it is within reasonable limits set by the local school administrative unit.

Senate’s version of Parents’ Bill of Rights by FOX8 on Scribd

Texas shooting addressed

Garrett also pointed out that this bill responds to concerns that may have grown from parents in the wake of the murder 19 students and two teachers by an 18-year-old gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“Additionally, our proposal addresses a parent’s right to know of threats against their child or their school, a glaring omission in the Senate Republican Leadership’s proposal,” he said. “S860 also gives parents a right to their child’s classroom being adequately resourced to deliver today’s curriculum as guaranteed by the North Carolina Constitution, another glaring omission in the Senate Republican Leadership’s proposal.”

The Senate Education Committee, which Ballard chairs, passed the bill along party lines on Wednesday, and the Senate Health Committee took it up for a vote on Thursday afternoon.

WGHP reached out via email to Ballard, Sen. David Craven (R-Randolph) and Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance) in search of their reaction to the Democrats’ proposal, but none responded immediately.

GOP bill advances

Will Doran of The News & Observer in Raleigh wrote on Twitter that there was a big crowd at the Health Committee meeting to speak for/against the bill, but the committee would only allow comments on the portions that addressed health care. That mostly was about parental consent before treating a minor.

State Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville), the chair, said the committee only could consider the health care aspects, Doran wrote.

“We want to hear from you, but only on the health care portion,” she said.

Even if the GOP’s version of this bill – an amendment to a House Bill 755 passed last year – during this short session, Gov. Roy Cooper almost certainly would veto it. Democrats would have to vote with Republicans to override that veto.

NOTE: An earlier version of this article omitted the reference to “curriculum” in matters of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
carolinajournal.com

National election integrity groups watching N.C. case closely

North Carolinians have a special interest in an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision related to voter ID. But we’re not alone. Among those watching the case closely are several national groups that focus on election integrity. “We became particularly interested in this case because it implicates all of those...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
cbs17

NC democrats discuss potential gas refund for drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Senate Democrats are proposing sending a rebate check to drivers across the state to help with the rising cost of gas. Under a bill filed this week, all adults with a valid North Carolina driver’s license as of March 31 would get a check or debit card for $200.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Krawiec
Person
Deanna Ballard
cbs17

Governor Cooper seeking changes to NC gun laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) urged lawmakers in Raleigh and Washington to pass a series of bills after the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, but Republican state House Speaker Tim Moore criticized some efforts by Democrats to restrict gun access as “disingenuous.”. In...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

NC senators want to give you a rebate for rising gas prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A group of senators in Raleigh want the state to give you some cash to spend on fuel. State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) is one of three primary sponsors – along with Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) – who filed Senate Bill 897 on Thursday, proposing that […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Nc Senate#Wghp#Republicans#North Carolinians#Gop
WCNC

VERIFY: Answering questions on NC gun laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people are talking about gun law reform after it was discovered the 18-year-old gunman in the Uvalde school shooting had access to an assault rifle. A bipartisan group of senators is considering how Congress should respond to the shooting, restarting gun control talks that have broken down many times before. Some proposals include expanded background checks and red flag laws. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team looked into North Carolina's gun laws after receiving multiple questions from viewers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

How much land in NC does the government own?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally owned lands. […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy