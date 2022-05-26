ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Braving the rain

By Michael Ullery
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Burns of Burns Green Leaf Market in Covington mans his produce stand...

Related
Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • East of Chicago Pizza, 1560 Covington Ave., Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection. Critical: Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. Observed the Person-In-Charge (PIC) not following their own policy to discard commercially made sauces within 7 days. PIC stated that they would amend their policy and begin to follow the manufacturer’s best by date for commercially made sauces.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Community recognizes Memorial Day; Parades, ceremonies honor the fallen

MIAMI COUNTY — Local community members took part in recognizing Memorial Day on Monday, participating in a series of events to remember and honor the service men and women who lost their lives while serving in the military. The Piqua Veterans Association hosted its annual Memorial Day parade, leading...
PIQUA, OH
Bradford softball headed back to Final Four after win over Russia

FAIRBORN — Bradford High School softball will defend their Division IV title at Firestone Stadium in Akron after knocking off Russia 3-1 Saturday at Wright State University. Bradford will play Stasburg Franklin in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday. Bradford coach Shon Schaffer said this year’s win feels...
BRADFORD, OH
Medal of Honor recipient remembered

Descendants of Christiansburg native Marion A. Ross, a Sargeant Major in the Union Army during the Civil War gather at a dedication ceremony in Christiansburg on Monday to unveil a monument honoring the Civil War hero. Ross was one of the members of Andrews Raider, a group who infiltrated to Georgia, stole a Confederate train, driving it north, tearing up rail lines and telegraph lines along the way. Ultimately, Ross and the Raiders were caught, then executed as spies by the South. Ross was among the first recipients of the newly sanctioned Medal of Honor. He was the first American soldier to receive the nation’s highest award — for bravery, above and beyond the call of duty — posthumously.
CHRISTIANSBURG, OH

