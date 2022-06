Junction City Municipal Pool is an aging facility. City Manager Allen Dinkel said there is always talk about the ability to do an outdoor pool or aquatic park, and that's in the cards. He noted because of the debt load the City hasn't been able to do anything for the last 15 years. "We've been predicting that by 2027, 2028, 2029 it's going to be a real feasibility to do and of course that's not that many years out."

