ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWII sailor from GR classified as buried at sea

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmTgo_0frbzO6J00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A U.S. Navy sailor from Grand Rapids who died during World War II was buried at sea, the Navy has announced.

Seaman 2nd Class George David Payne of Grand Rapids, along with 12 other sailors, have had their status switched from “unaccounted for” to “buried at sea,” the Navy said in a Thursday release.

The sailors were aboard the USS Indianapolis on July 30, 1945, when it sank after being hit by two Japanese torpedoes. Only 316 of the 1,195 sailors on board survived.

The ship sank “at the end of a secret mission which helped end World War II,” the Navy said in the release.

Many sailors who were recovered and then buried at sea were misclassified as unaccounted for due to administrative errors, the Navy said. The USS Indianapolis Burial at Sea Project found that includes 13 sailors who were aboard the USS Indianapolis.

“One of my favorite quotes is ‘Poor is the nation that has no heroes but shameful is the nation who, having heroes, forgets them,’” Rick Stone, who started the project, said. “Our foundation will never forget the heroes of the USS Indianapolis and are proud of our role in helping thirteen families learn that the Navy went to great lengths to honor them soon after their deaths.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Fox17

4 rescued from water at Grand Haven beach

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Four people were rescued at a Grand Haven beach Monday afternoon. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says they were alerted of two swimmers needing help in the water at Grand Haven State Park Beach before 4 p.m. between areas 3 and 4.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailors#Gr#U S Navy#Japanese#Sea Project#Nexstar Media Inc
WOOD

HUGE ship comes down the Grand Haven Channel

Look at the size of this ship that came down the Grand Haven Channel Monday afternoon! This is the Algoma Intrepid, one of the newest ships on the Great Lakes. It’s a Canadian ship that first started moving around the Great Lakes in 2020. It’s most apt to be carrying stone, grain, salt or other dry cargo.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Detroit News

Four Sears Hometown stores in Michigan to close

Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state. Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.
SEARS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
World War II
Fox17

Two injured after Campau Park fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a dispute broke out in Campau Park this afternoon, Grand Rapids Police were called to the scene and two adult males were taken to the hospital. One suffered non-life threatening injuries, say police, but the other sustained injuries that were life-threatening. Police also confirmed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Michigan beach alerts issued Memorial Day Weekend

Swimming in some areas of Lake Michigan is not advised this Memorial Day Weekend. The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around through Memorial Day due to 25 knot winds, 2 to 8 foot waves, rip currents, dense fog, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Five Hospitalized in Sunday Night M-45 Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 30, 2022) – This Memorial Day holiday weekend apparently couldn’t pass in Ottawa County without motorists ending up the weekend on hospital beds. Such was the case on Sunday evening, as according to County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan sheriff: Husband suspected in killings of wife, 3 kids

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – A mother and her three young children were shot to death and the suspected gunman — her husband — has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head, a sheriff in central Michigan said Saturday. Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller said deputies...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy