WWII sailor from GR classified as buried at sea

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A U.S. Navy sailor from Grand Rapids who died during World War II was buried at sea, the Navy has announced.

Seaman 2nd Class George David Payne of Grand Rapids, along with 12 other sailors, have had their status switched from “unaccounted for” to “buried at sea,” the Navy said in a Thursday release.

The sailors were aboard the USS Indianapolis on July 30, 1945, when it sank after being hit by two Japanese torpedoes. Only 316 of the 1,195 sailors on board survived.

The ship sank “at the end of a secret mission which helped end World War II,” the Navy said in the release.

Many sailors who were recovered and then buried at sea were misclassified as unaccounted for due to administrative errors, the Navy said. The USS Indianapolis Burial at Sea Project found that includes 13 sailors who were aboard the USS Indianapolis.

“One of my favorite quotes is ‘Poor is the nation that has no heroes but shameful is the nation who, having heroes, forgets them,’” Rick Stone, who started the project, said. “Our foundation will never forget the heroes of the USS Indianapolis and are proud of our role in helping thirteen families learn that the Navy went to great lengths to honor them soon after their deaths.”

