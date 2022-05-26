ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Innova Prep welcomes new principal

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Innova Preparatory School welcomed their new executive director and principal, Dr. Zachary Murphy.

Murphy earned his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from William Carey University. Prior to joining the Innova team, Dr. Murphy served as a teacher, assistant principal, curriculum director, and principal within public, charter, and private school settings.

“We are so thankful for Dr. Ben Burnett and William Carey University for helping us find Dr. Murphy,” Innova Board President Dr. Steven Farrell said. “He’s already such an asset to our families and teachers, and we look forward to seeing him use his gifts and talents to enrich our school community.”

