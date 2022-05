Police have a man in custody after a fatal shooting at a southeast Wichita apartment, and the shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4900 block of East Harry around 9:45 Saturday night. They found 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy, who had several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO