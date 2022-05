Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has led the team to the NBA Finals in his first year at the helm. So why was actress Nia Long trending after the final buzzer?. Taking to Twitter last night, Long posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of the Celtics' incredible accomplishment. Her 1.1 million followers have viewed the video over 800,000 times and given it over 26,000 likes in 12 hours.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO