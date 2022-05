PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A passenger inside a black Jaguar XE died on Sunday morning after the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree in Philly’s West Mount Airy section, police say. The crash happened on the 6300 block of Lincoln Drive around 5 a.m. The vehicle caught on fire after hitting the tree. The victim, the passenger of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the driver was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. The crash is under investigation.

