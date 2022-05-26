ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

'Just relax': Travelers expected to pack Maryland roads over Memorial Day weekend

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BcOt_0frby8AZ00

This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

A lot of people will be making their way out of town for the long, three-day Memorial Day weekend holiday.

AAA says that more than 800,000 Marylanders will be traveling. More than 300,000 cars will travel over the Bay Bridge from Friday to Monday.

“Probably between 12 in the afternoon to 8 p.m., so If you have the opportunity to leave early, that's especially important, or to leave later in the evening," Regina Ali, from AAA Mid-Atlantic Region, said.

As you travel to and from your destination, stay on the main highways.

Move Over Law

The back roads may be clear but, they get overwhelmed quickly and that may cost you more time.

“Please stay on US 50. We need to keep the local roadway open for first responders and local residence," said Jim Ports, Maryland Transportation Secretary.

There's been an addition to the “Move Over and Slow Down” law this year.

Now, any car on the side of the road with its hazard lights, flares or other warning devices, you must slow down or move over if you can.

“By moving over when possible or slowing the speed of your vehicle, you create an extra barrier of safety. It's imperative that drivers are alert to these types of situations move over or slow down as they pass by these incidents," said Lt. Colonel Roland Butler Jr., with the Maryland State Police.

Many vacationers spend more time on the water than on the road so make sure your boat is in good condition and the easiest way to be safe is to use your life vest.

“Know where it is, be able to get it, and even better, wear it before you go," said Col. G. Adrian Baker, from the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Maybe the most important thing to pack this weekend is your patience.

“Look, just relax, turn up the radio, enjoy the music," Ports said.

Comments / 2

Related
fox5dc.com

Man drowns near Sandy Point State Park in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A man drowned in the water near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Monday, according to Maryland police. Citizens pulled a man floating in the water near the Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse into their boat and took him back to shore, where he was pronounced dead, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said Sunday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 tornadoes touched down Friday in Maryland

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — Two tornadoes touched down during Friday's severe storms that moved through Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. An EF-1 tornado with estimated 90 mph peak winds touched down Friday night near the Charles-St. Mary’s County line. The weather service announced Sunday morning that the tornado traveled 4.16 miles with a width of about 100 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
WUSA9

Maryland man drowns in Potomac River, police say

Police say a 37-year-old man drowned in the Potomac River Monday evening. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, officers responded after a person went overboard in the Potomac River south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Officials say that the unidentified man jumped from an anchor vessel into the river...
POTOMAC, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
CBS Baltimore

Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Baltimore Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for Tuesday in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County. A Code Orange means that air pollution concentrations within the regions may become unhealthy for sensitive groups– which include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung disease and the elderly. The service recommends those groups to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors during the alert. Tuesday is also expected to be hotter and more humid than Monday. The forecast calls for an afternoon high of about 94 degrees, though it will once again feel even hotter due to humidity. Our Wednesday will continue that warm trend with partly sunny, hot and humid weather and temperatures in the 90s. Exactly how hot that day will be depends on a cold front, which will also decide if we see a shower or thunderstorm.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crash Temporarily Closes I-795 South In Owings Mills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash briefly closed southbound lanes of I-795 Monday afternoon in the Owings Mills area, officials said. According to the Maryland State Highway Administration, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at Exit 4. The southbound right shoulder and right on ramp are closed. Crash NB I-795 at Owings Mills Blvd #WJZ pic.twitter.com/AJ0W1yew6W — Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) May 30, 2022  
OWINGS MILLS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Vehicles#Aaa#Marylanders#Transportation#The Maryland State Police
fox5dc.com

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes hit Maryland Friday

MARYLAND - Storm damage surveyors confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Maryland Friday evening, ripping down trees and causing damage to several houses along the way. Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) said one of the tornadoes briefly touched down in the Olney area of Montgomery County. The EF-O tornado, estimated to have had speeds of 80 miles per hour, ripped through the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane in a linear path, taking down large tree limbs and damaging several vehicles along the road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Maryland motorcycle crashes

HANCOCK, Md. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and three other people were injured when three motorcycles crashed on a Maryland highway on Sunday. A State Police news release says 53-year-old Sandra Kay Wetzel, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died after she lost control of a 1995 Honda motorcycle and it struck a guardrail along Interstate 70 in Hancock, a town in Washington County.
HANCOCK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Wbaltv.com

Southbound I-795 reopens after crash involving overturned vehicle

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Officials momentarily closed southbound Interstate 795 Monday afternoon in the Owings Mills area after a crash. Maryland State Police said a vehicle crashed and overturned, leaving one person with critical and potentially life-threatening injuries. The person was flown to a trauma center. Baltimore County fire...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Boater Dies in Water at Sandy Point State Park

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) have released more information about how a man died in the water near Sandy Point State Park on Sunday. NRP responded to the beach around 12:30 p.m. after getting reports of an unresponsive man being pulled from the water. Officers say a good Samaritan saw the man floating and was able to bring him back to the marina.
SANDY POINT, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Conowingo Dam

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on the Conowingo Dam in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 2 p.m. to the dam for the single vehicle crash. Investigators believe Joseph Branson Bittings, 57, was traveling north on the dam approaching a red light at Susquehanna River Road when he allegedly failed to observe traffic was stopped, police said. Bittings allegedly tried to lay his motorcycle on its side and was ejected. Bittings was declared dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash. An investigation is ongoing in the crash.  
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City And Surrounding Communities Experiencing High Community Transmission Of COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Anne Arundel County are all areas of high community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  New data indicates there are 283 cases per 100,000 people in Baltimore over the last seven days, and the hospitalizations per case rate grew to 11.8 admissions per 100,000 cases.  Howard County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Kelly Russo recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and if you are at high risk for severe illness, considering additional precautions,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

World War II Aircraft Flies Over Baltimore

MARTIN STATE AIRPORT — Its not often you get to touch a piece of history, and even less often you get to fly in one. Martin State Airport and the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum are hosting World War II era aircrafts for visitors to tour and fly in. Among the planes is the rarest World War II bomber, the B-29 Superfortress. From now until June 1st you might hear its distinctive rumble of radial engines as it flies commemorative flights over Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy