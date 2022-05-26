'Just relax': Travelers expected to pack Maryland roads over Memorial Day weekend

This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

A lot of people will be making their way out of town for the long, three-day Memorial Day weekend holiday.

AAA says that more than 800,000 Marylanders will be traveling. More than 300,000 cars will travel over the Bay Bridge from Friday to Monday.

“Probably between 12 in the afternoon to 8 p.m., so If you have the opportunity to leave early, that's especially important, or to leave later in the evening," Regina Ali, from AAA Mid-Atlantic Region, said.

As you travel to and from your destination, stay on the main highways.

Move Over Law

The back roads may be clear but, they get overwhelmed quickly and that may cost you more time.

“Please stay on US 50. We need to keep the local roadway open for first responders and local residence," said Jim Ports, Maryland Transportation Secretary.

There's been an addition to the “Move Over and Slow Down” law this year.

Now, any car on the side of the road with its hazard lights, flares or other warning devices, you must slow down or move over if you can.

“By moving over when possible or slowing the speed of your vehicle, you create an extra barrier of safety. It's imperative that drivers are alert to these types of situations move over or slow down as they pass by these incidents," said Lt. Colonel Roland Butler Jr., with the Maryland State Police.

Many vacationers spend more time on the water than on the road so make sure your boat is in good condition and the easiest way to be safe is to use your life vest.

“Know where it is, be able to get it, and even better, wear it before you go," said Col. G. Adrian Baker, from the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Maybe the most important thing to pack this weekend is your patience.

“Look, just relax, turn up the radio, enjoy the music," Ports said.

