Kern Living: Meet Laylay from Kern County Animal Services

Kern County is filled with departments dedicated to the needs of our residents. However, there is one department in particular elevating the quality of life for not only people, but our community’s four-legged friends. Kern County Animal Services plays a pivotal role in providing first-class resources in support of...
The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed Thursday in a collision. Christopher Ulloa Jr., 21, of Bakersfield, died at 4:33 p.m. Thursday, from injuries sustained in a collision at Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street in Bakersfield.
Whether you want to get out of the Bakersfield heat, spend some quality time with family and friends, or unwind in nature with some of your favorite outdoor activities, camping is a fun and affordable way to experience Kern County. With the added benefit of being surrounded by a number...
Kern County arson officers are investigating a two-alarm building fire in east Bakersfield that happened around 9:00 Tuesday night. Firefighters reported seeing a large column of smoke from a distance as they headed to the fire on Edison Highway, where flames were coming from the front and roof of the building, and in an adjacent building. No one was hurt.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Day weekend brings celebrations and festivals across Kern County including the return of the popular Latino Food Festival. Memorial day weekend is packed with festivals and celebrations across Kern County. The Latino Food Fest has seen thousands of people show up throughout the day returning for the first time in […]
Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday night, a man lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle in Bakersfield. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at approximately 8:45 p.m. on New Stine Road and Belle Terrace [...]
The Kern County coroner's office identified a woman found dead in a home in the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive on May 20. Lupe Melendrez, 22, of Bakersfield, was found dead around 2:17 a.m. Deputies reported Melendrez had sustained significant injuries to her upper body. It's unknown what time...
School's out and summer offers a time to relax. Lounging around enjoying the cozy comforts of home may sound enticing, but doing nothing for consecutive days can prove monotonous. We compiled some intellectual and physical adventures in Kern County that are short on travel time, but long on fun!. Kern...
Three peace officers were justified in the fatal 2020 shooting of a 42-year-old man in Nipomo in order to stop his shooting spree, according to a report released Friday by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. The report, signed by District Attorney Dan Dow, says CHP Officer...
A San Luis Obispo County community is one of the top 10 beach towns in the United States, according to Outside magazine. The publication picked Cambria for the No. 2 slot on its list, which focuses on secluded seaside spots rather than busy coastal hubs. “They’re charming, under-the-radar spots with...
Scorching temperatures might tempt visitors to seek comfort in the Kern River. But under its glassy surface lurks deadly rapids and swells, prompting the Kern County Sheriff Office Search and Rescue team to issue its yearly reminder Friday to fight the lure of the "Killer Kern." The KCSO Search and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO) — "The Bakersfield College Chamber Singers" are asking for the community's support as the group looks to gather additional funding for an opportunity to tour in Europe. The chamber singers have represented Kern County on prior tours to Australia and Rome and this time around, students...
