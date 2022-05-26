ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Living: Meet Laylay from Kern County Animal Services

By Ryan Nelson, Kern Living
Bakersfield Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPONSORED CONTENT — It's Thursday so that means Kern Living...

www.turnto23.com

Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Animal Services elevates community’s animal welfare

Kern County is filled with departments dedicated to the needs of our residents. However, there is one department in particular elevating the quality of life for not only people, but our community’s four-legged friends. Kern County Animal Services plays a pivotal role in providing first-class resources in support of...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's man killed in traffic collision

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed Thursday in a collision. Christopher Ulloa Jr., 21, of Bakersfield, died at 4:33 p.m. Thursday, from injuries sustained in a collision at Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Get out! Check out the best places to camp in Kern County

Whether you want to get out of the Bakersfield heat, spend some quality time with family and friends, or unwind in nature with some of your favorite outdoor activities, camping is a fun and affordable way to experience Kern County. With the added benefit of being surrounded by a number...
KERN COUNTY, CA
rewind981.com

Kern County arson officers are investigating a two-alarm building fire

Kern County arson officers are investigating a two-alarm building fire in east Bakersfield that happened around 9:00 Tuesday night. Firefighters reported seeing a large column of smoke from a distance as they headed to the fire on Edison Highway, where flames were coming from the front and roof of the building, and in an adjacent building. No one was hurt.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Food festivals mark Memorial Day weekend in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Day weekend brings celebrations and festivals across Kern County including the return of the popular Latino Food Festival. Memorial day weekend is packed with festivals and celebrations across Kern County. The Latino Food Fest has seen thousands of people show up throughout the day returning for the first time in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner ID's woman found dead in home

The Kern County coroner's office identified a woman found dead in a home in the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive on May 20. Lupe Melendrez, 22, of Bakersfield, was found dead around 2:17 a.m. Deputies reported Melendrez had sustained significant injuries to her upper body. It's unknown what time...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Off to adventure around Kern County

School's out and summer offers a time to relax. Lounging around enjoying the cozy comforts of home may sound enticing, but doing nothing for consecutive days can prove monotonous. We compiled some intellectual and physical adventures in Kern County that are short on travel time, but long on fun!. Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 21-year-old killed in Rosedale Highway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 21-year-old man killed in a crash last week along Rosedale Highway west of Bakersfield. The coroner identified Christopher Ulloa Jr. of Bakersfield as the driver who died on May 26 in a two-vehicle crash on Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street. According to CHP, Ulloa’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Report details active shooting event in Nipomo, clears officers

Three peace officers were justified in the fatal 2020 shooting of a 42-year-old man in Nipomo in order to stop his shooting spree, according to a report released Friday by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. The report, signed by District Attorney Dan Dow, says CHP Officer...
NIPOMO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Deaths in the Kern River, West Nile finding bring water safety tips

Scorching temperatures might tempt visitors to seek comfort in the Kern River. But under its glassy surface lurks deadly rapids and swells, prompting the Kern County Sheriff Office Search and Rescue team to issue its yearly reminder Friday to fight the lure of the "Killer Kern." The KCSO Search and...
KERN COUNTY, CA

